Cuba’s “War Economy”: What Is It and Why Does It Exist? (Video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Several Cuban officials have stated that the country is under a “war economy.” One of the recent mentions was made when announcing a new package of measures to adjust the 2024 Budget.

Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Mildrey Granadillo de la Torre, declared that the measures aim to adapt to the conditions of a “war economy.”

Amid a widespread crisis that has led to increased poverty, the largest migratory exodus in the country’s history, and a state of repression against dissenting voices or those critical of government policies, the term resurfaces in the government’s public discourse.

However, what is a war economy, and what does it mean for the Cuban state to declare itself as such?

The video has English subtitles:

