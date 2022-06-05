Do We Have Freedom in Cuba? 

Cover design by Janet Aguilar

Por Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on freedom, that fundamental concept for human beings.

Meanwhile, this week two critical artists were tried in trials that were not public and in which, to this day, nobody really knows what happened. Political activists and representatives of Cuban civil society were also prohibited from traveling to and participating in the Summit of the Americas. Many people who do not have that word, freedom, are still imprisoned over the July 11th protests.

At the same time, the news never tires of mentioning that our well-being and future are conditioned by the decision of a foreign government. Although they omit that it is from there that we import the chicken.

Unanimity continues to be the main characteristic of meetings in high places, which indicates that they only accommodate those who think the same; and that is not freedom either.

Greetings and happy Sunday,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Freedom

Finally we will have freedom here.

Freedom, freedom, fredom…

The “L” for libertad

Now you have freedom

The Freedom Cafeteria has nothing to sell. Don’t insist!!! Not even in MLC (the magnetic USD substitute.

