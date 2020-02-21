Culture Features Segments 

Exhibition Commemorating Love

0 Comments

By Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Trangresiones, a retrospective exhibition by artist Julio Heriberto Prieto, is on display until March 8, at the Mariano Rodriguez gallery, located in Villa Panamericana, Havana.

This persistent artist, who doesn’t let a year pass by without showing us some of his new work, has wanted to kick off 2020 with a retrospective exhibition, which takes us by surprise yet again.

This time, he brings together new works made on traditional mediums (canvas, cardboard or paper), in which he unfolds all of this popular imaginary that we have become used to in his work. Julio breaks away from daily inertia and offers us a new perspective on the world, adding metal sculptures which take the shape of strange beings such as mermaids and fireflies, as well as smaller concrete sculptures of Elegua, which are the fruit of religious transculturation in our country.

Born in a small seaside town in the Las Villas province, where he inherited this never-ending curiosity for life, Julio Heriberto Prieto offers us this retrospective exhibition, which is the result of his creative eagerness and infinite imagination.

His work forms part of private and public collections in Cuba, Argentina, France, the US and Germany, as well as being put on display in a permanent collection at the Center for Cuban Studies, in New York.

I invite you to visit the Trangresiones exhibition at the Mariano Rodriguez Gallery in Villa Panamericana, which is open to the public until March 8th.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

GALERIA-MARIANO-RODRIGUEZ-DE-LA-VILLA-PANAMERICANA.-1
JULIO-HERIBERTO-PRIETO-artista.-1
EXPO-TRANSGRESIONES-RETROSPECTIVA-1
YEMAYA-piedra-policromada-caracoles-metal.
ZUNZUN-LIBANDO-A-OSHUN-ACLIRICO-1
ZUNZUN-LIBANDO-A-OSHUN-ACLIRICO-1
TRIANGULO-oleo-sobre-plancha-de-hierro-2020
MASCARA-DEL-TIEMPOoleo-metal-2020
TEMA-CON-GARABATOS-oleo-sobre-plancha-de-hierro2020.
SHANGO-maderapolicromada-al-relieve.
ENDOKO-tapiz-tecnica-mixta-2016
ABSTRACTO-2008
ABSTRACTO-2008
ABSTRACTO-2008
OLOKUN-lienzo-tecnica-mixta.
APOSTOLPROCER-HEROE
COCUYOS
COCUYO-AZUL
PERSONAJES



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Open Air Barber Shop, Havana, Cuba. By Amnon Halper (Bulgaria). Camera: iPhone X

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]