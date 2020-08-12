Havana Before Returning to Partial Lockdown (Photo Feature)

0 Comments

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A new surge of the pandemic in Havana confines us again, making us step backwards. Weeks are coming without public transport, parks, restaurants, bars, everything totally or partially shut down.

However, the most important thing is health and life, that is why we are asked to maintain social distancing, and to remain isolated at home as much as possible. I am not going to repeat what the authorities emphasize on a daily basis that because of undisciplined people we all have to stop again, to return to the so-called phase of “limited local transmission.”

The images that we show in this feature were taken on Saturday, August 8 in the morning, in different places in the city, Avenida Independencia, Ayesteran, Carlos III or Avenida Salvador Allende, Galiano, Reina. The announcement of new lockdown measures came that same day in the evening.

Let’s hope that sooner rather than later, we Havanans will overcome this epidemiological situation and can once again walk freely through these streets.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

100_8400
100_8402
100_8403
100_8404
100_8405
100_8410
100_8414
100_8415
100_8416
100_8417
100_8418
100_8420
100_8421
100_8422
100_8423
100_8426
100_8430
100_8431
100_8432
100_8437
100_8439
100_8442
100_8443
100_8444
100_8445
100_8447
100_8448

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *