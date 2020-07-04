Havana Begins its Recovery (Photo Feature)

Photos by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – As the Cuban capital enters today July 3rd into phase one of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, Juan Suarez was able to get out and take these pictures for our readers.

107086428_327048482019243_534643374404578797_o
106756286_327048735352551_4611127070640954682_o
107093938_327049472019144_5116584400677117243_o
106623836_327049865352438_5462806627275220717_o
106125449_327051095352315_5402917035212620237_o
106459272_327053012018790_6465535816215741171_o
106913374_327157155341709_1789097159552415396_o
106708887_327235292000562_8076440007767653247_o
106617794_327235505333874_643785968304689197_o
106572735_327239618666796_6783290168448595489_o
107041336_327240235333401_2917066939449231525_o
106509756_327242338666524_1154531468973115089_o
107066045_327243508666407_2407737412986704551_o
106536192_327244341999657_8279054047461856053_o
106536192_327246078666150_2495941287453202573_o



