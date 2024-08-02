How NOT to Use Cash in Cuba? (Video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – What’s Happening with Cash in Cuba? The inability to withdraw money from Cuban banks has become a daily ordeal. People go from place to place, trying their luck at each ATM. In light of this reality, digital payments outside of state platforms can facilitate and speed up some transactions.

How safe and fast are these payments? How can you send money from abroad to family in Cuba using the new platforms? We explain that to you in this video.

Subtitles available in English

