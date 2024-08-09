Hundreds of Thousands Are Leaving Cuba (Video)

What are the effects of the Cuban migration crisis?

By Marleidy Muñoz (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba is emptying out. We have heard that phrase a lot, and it’s no wonder: the country is experiencing the largest wave of migration in its history.

The exodus in recent years is greater than the Mariel Boatlift in 1980, when 130,000 Cubans left the country, and much more significant than the 1994 rafter crisis when about 35,000 escaped.

The video has subtitles in English

