“If the Covid Doesn’t Kill Us, the Garbage Will”
By Juan Diego Rodríguez (14ymedio)
HAVANA TIMES – In Central Havana the garbage cans have overflowed again. On Jovellar street, at the corner of Hospital, residents complain about the mountain of waste that mixes with the sewage water right in front of Medical Office Number 20.
“If the covid does not kill us, other diseases will,” a patient said this Tuesday morning at the door of the office. “Laziness and irresponsibility is what is going to kill us señora,” answers a man who is changing a car tire, while he observes some of the so-called “divers” who stop to rummage through the garbage cans.
A neighbor of the neighborhood assures 14ymedio that she has not seen or heard the collection truck for days. “When it arrives, it is impossible not to notice it, even if it is not standing at the door. I hear it because it makes a lot of noise and the workers speak loudly. Those dumpsters have been overwhelmed for days and I have not heard them pass by, I called Comunales and they told me that yesterday there was a brigade working, which should have picked it up, the truth is that that did not happen.”
In a tour of the area, this newspaper has been able to verify that the garbage containers are full or overflowing, in some areas you can also see piles of rubble and other solid waste. The residents of the neighborhood complain about the proliferation of rodent and cockroach pests.
“It seems to me that they have no fuel, because until a while ago the collection worked quite regularly, with the new donated trucks. I can no longer handle the mice and cockroaches, even dinosaurs will come to visit us soon with such unhealthiness,” lamented a neighbor from Cayo Hueso.
On March 1, 2020, new measures came into force and what was supposed to be a severe inspection system for collective cleaning, with fines that can reach 3,000 pesos, worked only for a short time. Faced with the failure to comply with the collection deadlines and hours, the neighbors once again cram the cans while the Communal workers shine by their absence.
2 thoughts on ““If the Covid Doesn’t Kill Us, the Garbage Will””
There has long been a problem with this in the Cayo Hueso neighbourhood.
I lived for a while in this neighbourhood over a quarter century ago in the midst of what was euphemistically called ‘The Special Period’. The problem was apparent then. It is apparent now.
Where I am staying currently in the urban part of the U.K. there is a similar problem.
I know people who live in this neighbourhood who constantly urge the authorities to find a solution to this problem. They are sick of the rat infestations.
This is a problem in urban areas in many parts of the Capitalist world. Less so in rural areas. The same is the case in Cuba. Outside of Havana there are many places in Cuba which are spotless.
If Yoani Sanchez and her good friends imagine that a switch to Capitalism will automatically solve this problem, then they may well end up sadly disappointed. If they suggest that this is a problem specific to Cuba, that would be mere propagandist fancy.
I would suggest that Capitalism may produce certain changes for the better in Cuba, but I can 100% assure that it will not solve this kind of problem.
If some people choose to think otherwise, they are simply delusional.
There are a great many parts of the Capitalist world where filth on the streets is a problem with no remedy on the horizon. Or even the horizon after the horizon. Global warming will have its final damning word before this problem is vanquished from the Capitalist world.
Pingback: “If the Covid Doesn’t Kill Us, the Garbage Will” - Havana Times | Environmental Specialties International, Inc. (ESI)