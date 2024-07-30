Is Cuba a Safety Paradise? (Video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – The idea that Cuba is one of the safest countries in the world has been one of the mantras exported by the Cuban government and its propaganda for a very long time. However, images like those shared on social media on Saturday, June 7-8, 2024, have reignited the debate. Is Cuba really a safety paradise? What does it mean for the Cuban regime that events like the one at Finca de los Monos in Havana are amplified or take place more frequently?

Click on the English subtitles:

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.