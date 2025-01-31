Legislators Grant Ortega-Murillo an Extra Year in Office

to reign over Nicaragua until January 2028

Nicaraguan lawmakers applaud after the final approval, of a constitutional reform on January 30, 2025. // Photo: National Assembly

They argue that the change is made “to fulfill the six-year term established” by the newly approved Constitution.

By Melquiades G. (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – The National Assembly of Nicaragua has extended the term of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, for an additional year. As a result, they will officially remain in office until January 2028, according to a motion incorporated into a near total constitutional reform that was fully approved on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

After three weeks of discussions, lawmakers concluded the approval of the constitutional reform. This reform transforms the state, eliminates the balance of power, and grants total control to Ortega and Murillo, whose current term was originally set to end in January 2027.

“The term of authorities elected by popular vote in the last general, municipal, and regional elections must be extended to comply with the six-year period established by the Constitution of Nicaragua,” states the motion presented by Sandinista lawmaker Gustavo Porras, president of the Parliament.

The previous Constitution set a five-year term for the positions of president, vice president, mayors, and regional authorities. However, the reform extends this period to six years.

Based on this motion, the terms of mayors elected in 2022 and regional authorities from the Caribbean Coast, elected in 2024, will also be extended by an additional year.

The motion also delays the general elections originally scheduled for November 2026 to November 2027, so that the supposed new authorities take office in January 2028.

Ortega, 79, has been in power since 2007 and has ruled Nicaragua alongside his wife, Vice President Murillo, since 2017, amid allegations of electoral fraud and the elimination of political opposition to secure unchallenged control.

The Nicaraguan dictator has imposed constitutional reforms 12 times since 2007, including one that allows indefinite reelection, calling that a “human right”.

A Controversial Constitutional Reform

Lawmakers have amended 148 of the 198 articles in the Constitution and repealed 37 others, including the one that explicitly prohibited torture.

The constitutional reform has been heavily criticized by the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States, and Nicaraguan opposition figures. It introduces the position of “co-president,” redefines government agencies as “organs” rather than “branches of power,” and legalizes statelessness.

Additionally, it creates the “Patriotic Reserve Military Forces” and “Voluntary Police,” which, according to opponents, are paramilitary and parapolice forces.

“We have completed the work of reforming our Constitution to reflect our current reality,” said Edwin Castro, leader of the Sandinista parliamentary group, in a session.

“Every Constitution must be adapted to social realities, and this one required such an analysis. It clearly states that the sovereign power belongs to the people,” he added.

A Presidency with Supreme Powers

The constitutional amendment establishes that Nicaragua is a “revolutionary” state—free, sovereign, and independent—that recognizes the individual, family, and community as the protagonists of “direct democracy.” It asserts that revolutionary power is exercised directly by the people and that state power is exercised through the Presidency, which leads the government and coordinates the legislative, judicial, electoral, financial, and autonomous bodies.

According to the new provisions, the Presidency will oversee the government and, as Head of State, will coordinate the legislative, judicial, electoral, regulatory, and municipal bodies.

It will also serve as the Supreme Command of the Nicaraguan Army, the National Police, and the Ministry of the Interior.

Furthermore, the Presidency will consist of male and female co-presidents, both serving six-year terms, and they will have the authority to appoint vice presidents without requiring them to be elected by popular vote.

The reform also designates the flag of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN)—the ruling party since 2007—as a national symbol.

Additionally, the Presidency will have the power to order military intervention by the Nicaraguan Army in support of the National Police whenever the stability of the Republic is deemed at risk.

Swearing-In of Hooded Individuals as Alleged Volunteer Police Officers in Leon, Nicaragua on January 20, 2025. Photo: CCC

Volunteer Police and Media Surveillance

The reform also establishes the creation of the “Patriotic Reserve Military Forces” as part of the Nicaraguan Army. These forces will be made up of retired officers, officials, non-commissioned officers, enlisted personnel, soldiers, and sailors who voluntarily join.

Additionally, it creates the “Volunteer Police” as an auxiliary and support force for the National Police, consisting of Nicaraguans who provide their services voluntarily.

Although the concept of a Volunteer Police was not previously included in the Constitution, Ortega stated in September 2022 that the Army, Police, and “Volunteer Police” played a role in restoring “peace” in Nicaragua after the popular uprising in April 2018. This uprising, sparked by controversial social security reforms, resulted in hundreds of deaths.

According to human rights organizations and opposition groups, these armed civilians are actually paramilitary groups that operated with the approval of the State during “Operation Cleanup”—a government operation that crushed protests against the regime.

The Nicaraguan State will also monitor the media to prevent them from being influenced by foreign interests or from spreading false news that threatens the rights of Nicaraguans.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.