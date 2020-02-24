Matanzas, Cuba: Tourism and Things to Improve

Photo Feature by Elio Delgado Valdés

HAVANA TIMES – With the development of tourism in Varadero, Matanzas has taken a different look. The relative prosperity of its inhabitants is evident, it is no less true that it does not escape the shortage of products in the country.

The local Government has taken care of tourism development, which is prosperous for the population that works in that industry, and for the rest that provides services to the community.

Conversing with some of the residents they told me that public transport deficiency is what hits the private sector the most, because if there is not a good passenger transport service, the tourist and local population movement towards the city center is less and more so in the evenings.

The community has raised the problem in every possible place, because the center of the city is a place with good options for restaurants and cafes on the riverbank, art galleries and small businesses where you can listen to Cuban music and dance.

The biggest problem is when people try to go back to the places where they live or are staying. It is a loss for both the private and the state sectors.

I hope that President Díaz-Canel’s words of providing a better service outside the hotels so that tourists go out and interact with the population and there can be a greater flow of capital becomes a reality.

Hopefully with the visits that the Cultural officials are making to the provinces, reviewing the quality of the services offered by the Houses of Culture and the institutions in charge of art, improve the movement towards the city center in Matanzas.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

