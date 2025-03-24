Missing Cuban’s Last Message to Her Mother

Relatives reported the disappearance of Meiling Alvarez Bravarez and Samei Armando Reyes Alvarez since December 21, 2024. Photo: Margarita Bravo

Almost three months without news of six Cubans who paid $1,000 each to a coyote in Tapachula, Mexico.

By Angel Salinas (14ymedio)

HAVANA TIMES – Margarita Bravo has not heard from her daughter, Meiling Avarez Bravo, 40, and her grandson, Samei Armando Reyes Álvarez, 14, for 81 days, and the Cuban consulate in Mexico, to which she appealed, asked her to “stay strong.” The two of them, along with four other Cubans, Dairanis Tan Ramos and Elianis, Jorge and Lorena, who were in Tapachula, Chiapas, have been missing since the 21st of December.

“Breakfast is here, we might leave now, mommy. Kisses, I’ll write to you later.” This was the last audio message Bravo received from her daughter that day. Months of uncertainty and worry have followed since then. This Havana native tells 14ymedio that her daughter and grandson left in search of a better future, but their journey has turned into a nightmare.

The woman says that the last point of reference for her family members was a house near Parque Hidalgo, in Tapachula. From this place they were to be picked up by a coyote identified by the alias Chapin. “The man was paid 2,000 dollars” to take them by boat to Juchitan, in the state of Oaxaca, so that they could avoid the checkpoints of Mexican Immigration authorities.

When she did not hear from Meiling and Samei, who usually provide travel updates, Margarita dialed their cellphones, but got no answer to the calls or messages. “I don’t know what’s happening, the messages aren’t being received.”

An acquaintance, she continues, filed a report with the Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office about the disappearance of Meiling and Samei. She also “presented herself at the Siglo XXI and Huixtla immigration stations, but there is no record of them there.” She also contacted the Cuban Consulate in Mexico to present the case.

Dairanis Tan Ramos is among six Cubans who disappeared in Chiapas last December / Facebook/Dairanis Tan Ramos

From Nebraska (USA), another daughter, Mayelin, contacted the coyote, but he told her that he knew nothing about the Cubans, that “the National Guard probably had them.” When asked about their whereabouts, he changed his story and said that “they were probably arrested by immigration agents.”

This Chapín even suggested that they could have been victims of kidnapping by the criminal cells operating in the region. When questioned about the money he was paid for the transfer, he stated that the Cubans had left with another coyote. “I don’t have anything to do with them anymore,” he said.

“We don’t know if it’s true or not, because he was the one who was paid,” says Margarita.

Meiling and Samei entered Mexico through the southern border on December 18th. They had started their journey on the 12th of the month, when they left the island on a flight to Nicaragua. According to Margarita Bravo, a couple of Guatemalan coyotes identified as Marilyn and Rafael took them to the Guatemalan border.

Among the missing is also Dairanis Tan Ramos. The migrant, from Camagüey, according to a cousin’s report on Facebook, has had no contact with her family since December 18.

In addition to these disappearances, there has been a wave of kidnappings of Cubans in Tapachula. A man ordered “Take the Cubans away,” on his radio, to his armed accomplices, according to a witness. Since November, there has been no news of Reynaldo Leyva Izquierdo, 54, Dalviris Dominguez (47), Leonel Gutierrez (28) and Jorge Luis Gutierrez López (58), who didn’t make it to the USA.

In the same month, Cuban nationals Leydi de la Caridad Rodriguez Acosta and Ana Mercedes Capetillo Savon were also kidnapped and murdered. Their dismembered bodies were left in a waste tank between the Chiapas communities of Pumpuapa and Nueva Granada.

