Foto: Sadiel Mederos

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel promised a “successful” 2025, but for whom? The announcement of more “dollarization to de-dollarize” and the opening of a supermarket that only sells in US dollars suggest that the supposed improvement will not be for ordinary people, but for the Communist Party regime’s elite. Don’t miss Eloy Viera’s analysis. We read you in the comments…

Video has subtitles in English.

