My Vision of Havana’s Landmark Capitol Building

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez

HAVANA TIMES – Without a doubt one of the most photogenic and most photographed places in Havana is the Capitol building known as the Capitolio.

Located on Paseo del Prado Avenue in the heart of the city, in normal times hundreds or thousands of pictures are taken of it daily by tourists, residents of the capital, as well as by Cubans form other parts of the country.

When it comes to taking pictures of the Capitolio it’s hard to find something new. In these photos I try to give my vision of this symbolic place in Cuban history.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

