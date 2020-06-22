New York as Never Before Photo Essay

By Johnny Detroit

HAVANA TIMES – The Covid-19 pandemic is visually represented as a collage of images which capture a range of people and diverse moments. During quarantine, many New Yorkers’ lives changed in unimaginable and transformative ways.

Images of emptiness and an abandoned cityscape powerfully mark this historic time. A grim stillness replaced the city’s dynamic tempo and rhythm.

Almost overnight, life on the streets came to a grinding halt as New York decongested more completely than anywhere else in the United States.

These photographs were taken between March and May, 2020 and are offered as a tribute to those New Yorkers who remained in the city during this epic period.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

