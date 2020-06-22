New York as Never Before Photo Essay

HAVANA TIMES – The Covid-19 pandemic is visually represented as a collage of images which capture a range of people and diverse moments.  During quarantine, many New Yorkers’ lives changed in unimaginable and transformative ways. 

Images of emptiness and an abandoned cityscape powerfully mark this historic time.  A grim stillness replaced the city’s dynamic tempo and rhythm. 

Almost overnight, life on the streets came to a grinding halt as New York decongested more completely than anywhere else in the United States.  

These photographs were taken between March and May, 2020 and are offered as a tribute to those New Yorkers who remained in the city during this epic period.

01-DSC03541-copy-copykl
01-DSC07899-copy
01-DSC03371-copy
02-DSC03164-copy
04-DSC08965-copy
02-DSC00777-copy
01-DSC00032-copy-copy
01-DSC09817-copy
03-DSC04641-copykl2
03-DSC05231-copy
03-DSC08541-copy
Spike Lee out getting some exercise and a look at his paralyzed city.
05-DSC06927-copykl
05-DSC04809
05-DSC05709-copykl2
03-DSC08748-copy



Photo of the Day
