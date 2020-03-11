Features Photo Feature Segments 

Plaza Vieja in Old Havana (Photo Feature)

by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Nestled in the heart of the Historic Center of Havana, Plaza Vieja is one of the must-see spaces for tourists and locals.

There is the “Factoria Plaza Vieja” brewery, the Cafe “El Escorial”, and the Camera Oscura, one of a handful that exist in the world and where you can see a good part of the city on a disc inside a dark room.

There is also the Planetarium and the Fototeca of Cuba, among the various attractions of this small square, of no more than one hectare, but full of life and color.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

