Private Businesses Fined in Cuba While Products Disappear

Reportedly 393 businesses punished for violating price caps

A typical line in front outside the Carlos III shopping center in Havana when there are some basic item/s like mincemeat or detergent for sale. Photo: 14ymedio

Readers of the official press are divided between those in favor of a heavy hand and those against the government’s measures.

By 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – In less than 72 hours, the Cuban authorities already had almost 400 violators of the price cap for six basic products that came into force on Monday. Last week, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Prices, Lourdes Rodríguez, warned on Canal Caribe that 7,000 inspectors were prepared to verify that the provisions were complied with, and this time their effectiveness has been proven, since on Wednesday night 1,079 “control actions” had been carried out that imposed fines on 393 private individuals, some in response to complaints from the population.

The information was offered by the Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, in a television program in which he reviewed the Resolution that marks the highest selling prices for chicken (680 pesos per kilo), oils, not including olive (990 pesos per liter); powdered milk (1,675 pesos per kilo); pasta (835 pesos per kilo); sausages (1,045 pesos per kilo); and detergent powder (630 pesos per kilo). He said that these six products are exempt from import tariffs and that, in addition to the cap on consumer prices, there cannot be a profit margin of more than 30% in sales from the private sector to the State.

Regueiro insisted that the objective is to contain inflation, since the cost of these essential products had progressively increased, and admitted that for a large part of the population they are still very high prices, in particular for retirees or people with low incomes.

However, he said that this measure came from meetings with more than 50,000 “economic actors,” the self-employed, members of cooperatives and owners of private businesses. The State is not subject to this policy, at least for the moment, since stores in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) sell at prices much higher, as a large part of the population denounced, which, however, admits that it matters little, since there are no products in those establishments.

“I wish we could buy in MLC [hard currency] stores,” commented a user this Wednesday in a Cubadebate forum that asked for experiences from consumers, “but there the prices are equally high and abusive, the shelves are empty and then again, what percentage of the population owns that currency?” “In the province, in MLC there is nothing or almost nothing, and even less in municipalities; most of the merchandise is in Havana, that’s why the people of the province had to end up in the MSMEs, which also annoy people a lot. Now there’s nothing on offer by the State or the MSMEs,” complained another.

Regueiro Ale added that, since local governments have the power to set other price caps, if they are lower than the State ones, they do not have to raise them.

The official also insisted on two important ideas: the first, that the State makes a “sacrifice” by renouncing the income it would obtain at Customs in order to “favor the reduction of costs”; the second, that the measure is not isolated and that there will be others “that will have an implementation soon and will allow the creation of a scenario where we have more production and provision of goods and services.”

He did not specify anything else, but the warning may be linked to the six decrees that the authorities say they have ready to approve in the coming days that “correct the distortions that are present in the action of non-state forms of management.” There is no concrete information yet, but progress has been made concerning reforms to the decrees that regulate self-employment, mipymes and non-agricultural cooperatives, as well as the Social Security rules for their workers and the tax system.

In addition, the municipalities will progressively assume the ability to authorize MSMEs, a process that has begun in Ciego de Ávila – the province with the most entrepreneurs outside of Havana – with the training of officials, who “dominate the business ecosystem and know the potential of the respective actors who are there or can be there, based on their needs and priorities.”

The new rules, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, will try to fill legal gaps or aspects that they had not initially foreseen, in order to continue “perfecting” the system and making it clear that “the main player in the economy is the socialist state enterprise, and the different forms of non-state management are a complement to it.” “It’s not about prohibiting or taking a step back; this is regular, it’s accompanying, driving, controlling,” he added.

Uncertainty reigns, between some things and others, in the private sector, where many have chosen to “hide” the products with capped prices, as 14ymedio has been able to see in tours made in Havana, although in other provinces the absence is not so noticeable, according to the collaborators of this newspaper. The real impact cannot be evaluated until more time passes, but economist Pavel Vidal, in his report for the OMFI (Cuban Observatory of Money and Finance), fears the worst.

“The measures are concentrated almost exclusively on the containment of expenses, on the management of the crisis in the very short term and on the use of instruments of direct economic control of proven failure (such as price caps). A part of the proposals generate predictable negative effects and greater uncertainty for the private sector, especially those that sell imported products,” he says.

The expert, who reports that imports from the United States increased by 65% in the first five months of the year and by 59% in May, compared to 2023, advances that “if a contractive impact is confirmed on the dynamics of external purchases of the private sector, there would be a moderating effect on the exchange rate,” although he rules out that it is significant, due to the absence of “background” measures. This Thursday, the dollar was exchanged in the informal market for 335 pesos.

Consumers, meanwhile, are divided between those who experience a slight relief from the new prices and those who already feel the lack of products on the street. “Great move. We all knew what they were going to do. Several of the products disappeared in the MSMEs. Now they will sell them secretly and at higher prices. It ’s a war against the State that engendered them and protects them. Control and monitoring of the application of exemplary measures is being imposed,” says a reader of Cubadebate.

A hard hand that asks for more. “They show that the State has the legal force, and, to all those who don’t offer anything, let them boycott the measures, encircle them and that’s it. Stop passing the buck and defend the working people.”

But others differ. “Competent policies are essential to improve the functioning of the markets, which in turn benefits consumers,” considers one person. Another says, “These policies seek to increase competition in the markets so that consumers have more options and lower prices. In addition, they promote transparency and asymmetric information so that consumers can make well-informed decisions.”

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba

