Promoting Proper Energy Use in Small Cuban Businesses

Participants at the First Emprende Plus+Sostenible Conference use mirrors to illuminate the Felix Varela Cultural Center, as an artistic project. Photo: Courtesy of Tercer Paraiso

New workshops will be held during the year for the entrepreneur community, from the partnership between Tercer Paraiso, Oasis and CubaEmprende.

By IPS-Cuba

HAVANA TIMES – Business representatives shared their concerns, experiences, challenges and proposals for possible solutions to proper energy use at the First Emprende Plus+Sostenible Conference, summoned by the Oasis Program from the CubaEmprende project and Tercer Paraiso.

Participants exchanged ideas and experiences about technological solutions, tourist accommodations, permaculture, paper recycling, light production, a small-format cultural center with different spaces for cosmetic and beauty, car repair, glass-making and architecture and design services, etc.

Some people are concerned about running out of energy, their access to raw materials, recycling spaces and funding; and others, about the proper use of water, closing production cycles, reducing waste, and opting for eco-sustainable designs.

They also expressed concern about a lack of strategic thinking about proper energy use from a business’ very conception, as well as the real impossibility of not having access to technology that allows for this.

According to Claudia Gonzalez, from Tercer Paraiso, the space sought to look for sustainable methods for proper energy use so that every business can put them into practice.

William Bello, coordinator of the Oasis program by the CubaEmprende Project and coordinator of the training space, stated: “we hope to create partnerships and synthesize expertise at these meetings, becaue we believe in everyone’s value, especially of business owners who have enormous potential.”

He pointed out that during 2021, Oasis worked on taking the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to the business community, on the one hand, so they can understand what the SDG are, and on the other hand, to understand the existing experiences among Cuban businesses.

“This year, we want to consolidate these in reality, looking to give business owners tools so they can develop sustainable management practices in their companies within the context of Cuban reality, keeping to the motto: We seek sustainable working practices,” Bello said.

Expertise on the table

The First Emprende Plus+Sostenible Conference, at the Felix Varela Cultural Center in Havana, included two workshops run by representatives from businesses focusing on energy and lighting.

The first one, “Proper energy use, perspectives and tools for a sustainable business,” was delivered by Jorge Luis de la Fuente, from the small business Apormas. Energy Services.

De la Fuente drew attention to the fact that renouncing the use of technology that consumes electricity, “means losing comfort in this modern life, and nobody wants to lose comfort.”

Meanwhile, he explained elements of the national electrical grid, which produces over 90% of energy from oil derivatives. He also talked about a device at his company that allows you to efficiently manage electricity consumption.

The second workshop, “Make light your best friend. Sustainable lighting principles for your business,” was run by Arianna Tejeda, from the Lumen brand, that designs and makes lights and decorative items with a sustainable ethos.

Tejeda talked about how to make the most of LED devices to better use them in businesses, among other matters, and gave tips on lighting design in these spaces.

Feedback

Araiza Doeste, who is developing a permaculture system, said that the workshop offered “views from other realities that can be implemented to better improve efficient energy use, especially of electricity, which we depend upon.”

Carlos Arce, a representative from the small private business JR Solutions, dedicated to energy and air conditions, valued his participation at the meeting along businesses who are opting for energy sustainability and recycling, as well as how to form partnerships that give feedback and advice.

Maria Carla Figuerola, from Ecorizos, said that the meeting allowed her to learn about good practices for building a local development project with services that have a focus on sustainability, responsible lifestyles and a strong cultural component.

