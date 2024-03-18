Protests in Eastern Cuba Test the Government

Protests in Santiago de Cuba on March 17, 2024.

By Javier Herrera

HAVANA TIMES – The past few weeks in Cuba have led the people to extremes of misery rarely seen or experienced before in the nation. Constant blackouts of up to 20 hours, widespread shortages with even rationed bread rolls missing, have pushed the population to the brink of exasperation.

Specifically, the lack of bread, milk, and other foods, as well as the lack of electricity, have hit the eastern part of the country particularly hard, affecting any city or town away from Havana. People in Santiago de Cuba, tired of oppression, took to the streets this Sunday, March 17, 2024.

On Sunday afternoon, chanting “Electricity and food,” the protesters in Santiago marched peacefully through the streets of their rebellious city. Among the shouts was the slogan “Patria y Vida” (“Homeland and Life”) could occasionally be heard, while the police, lacking superior orders, limited themselves to guarding the march, taking videos and notes. The head of the Communist Party of the province took refuge on a rooftop as the people sought her out to voice their complaints.

Strangely, the Cuban regime did not dare to unleash repression at first instance and, contrary to its customary behavior, reflected the protests in its political medium, CubaDebate, making it clear the peaceful nature of the demonstrations.

The head of the Communist Party in Santiago de Cuba province takes refuge on a rooftop.

Apparently, according to the voice of the official media, the demonstration in Santiago was dismantled after the electricity was restored and trucks carrying food, including milk and items distributed through the ration book, arrived in a hurry. Meanwhile, a plane was loaded with food in Havana to distribute in the eastern provinces.

But Santiago de Cuba is not alone in misery, and soon other towns and cities in the region joined in, with similar protests in Bayamo, the rebellious capital of Granma province. Unlike Santiago, in Bayamo the protests were more radical and did not ask for food or electricity.

Demonstrations in Bayamo.

In the historic city of Bayamo, the people marched while singing the National Anthem and demanding freedom, the word most feared by the regime. Unlike Santiago, the demonstration in Bayamo cannot be placated by bringing them “a truck, or ten.” Like in Santiago de Cuba, the police have been slow to repress, which does not mean they have not done so, but at least the fierce and disproportionate confrontations seen during the July 11, 2021 demonstrations have not been observed.

At 10 p.m., various independent media continue to broadcast videos of the people of Bayamo in the streets demanding freedom. Meanwhile, there are various unconfirmed reports of demonstrations in other towns away from the capital, such as Caimanera in Guantánamo, Ciego de Avila, Holguín, or Artemisa.

These latest reports did not include videos or live broadcasts, which leads to doubts about their veracity, although it is also known that the government takes measures to cut off the internet or slow down the speed to prevent the spread of testimonies when such popular actions occur.

Meanwhile in Havana, there is a tense calm where the population follows the events through social media, some talk about taking to the streets and the regime parades its forces through the avenues in military trucks and takes arteries like the Malecon through improvised “parties” with recorded music and the sale of food and alcoholic beverages.

Another unusual government response has been expressed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who in the July 11, 2021 protests uttered the sad phrase “The combat order has been given,” unleashing repression and anger.

Taken from CubaDebate, the following excerpt shows the initial official government reaction, although it did not refrain from lying that the situation was being manipulated by “terrorist elements from Miami to harm the Revolution.”

The government’s initial statement:

Díaz-Canel assured that the disposition of the authorities of the Communist Party, the State, and the Government is to attend to the demands of the Cuban people. “Listen, dialogue, explain the numerous efforts being made to improve the situation, always in an atmosphere of tranquility,” reported the official Cubadebate website.

Finally, Díaz-Canel reaffirmed his government’s commitment to work peacefully to overcome the current situation, despite the US blockade that seeks to suffocate the nation.

“We will continue working in peace to get out of this situation,” concluded the president.

Once again, the regime faces protests demanding urgent solutions to situations that it has made clear on national television it cannot resolve in the short or medium term. Where the protests will end is still doubtful, but that they will be repeated is certain. The Cuban people are tired of living as they do, and the ruling elite knows it.

The solution lies in the hands of the government itself: dismantle what little remains of a revolution in which fewer and fewer people believe in every day, transition to a new type of government, and let the island and its population flourish and thrive. Delaying the decision only prolongs the suffering and leads us to a confrontation between the regime and the population that will not be beneficial for anyone.

