Satirist Accuses Rosario Murillo of Persecuting His Mother

Locuin confirmed on Monday that since making his accusations public over the weekend, his family in Nicaragua has faced constant threats.

HAVANA TIMES – Denis Castellon, known artistically as Locuin (an abbreviation for Locos Cuerdos Intencionados), has publicly denounced that Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega’s regime sent police and paramilitaries to his mother’s house in Ocotal, Nicaragua, with the aim of intimidating and silencing him. Locuin, a Nicaraguan comedian exiled in the United States, often impersonates Murillo and uses political satire to expose injustices perpetrated by the Nicaraguan regime.

“It’s complete blackmail. They want me to shut down my program, to stop what I do,” Locuin explained in a video, noting that a relative received a coercive message at a police station. “It’s because of me.”

He also revealed that in the past, when he lived in Nicaragua and supported Sandinismo, he viewed these types of actions as normal and even “revolutionary.” However, from exile, he now compares these tactics to those of a hitman issuing threats: “Shut up or face the consequences.”

Constant Threats and Family Pressure

In statements to 100% Noticias, Locuin confirmed that since going public with his accusations, his family in Nicaragua has faced ongoing threats. According to the comedian, regime paramilitaries have repeatedly visited his mother’s house to deliver a clear message: abandon the program or face serious consequences. “If I don’t stay silent, they’re going to imprison my brothers. They are three adults living near my mom, and they have families of their own,” he said.

Locuin directly accused Lester Martinez Huete, the political secretary of Nueva Segovia, of being one of the main culprits behind the harassment. “Every time someone speaks out, they pressure the family to carry the message and try to silence you,” he stated.

A recent incident occurred on Saturday while Locuin was broadcasting his program live. Regime officials, including paramilitaries and the local mayor, showed up at his mother’s house in Ocotal, ordering her to report to a police station. This happened despite his mother grieving the loss of a family member and being in fragile health.

“Right during my broadcast, I received seven messages from neighbors and even some of their own police officers: ‘They’re going to your mom’s house,’” he recounted. Locuin clarified that the officials made their request politely, but this did not stop his mother from becoming distressed. “It wouldn’t surprise me if I get a call telling me my mother is no longer with us—I’m prepared for anything.”

Because his mother was unable to leave homek, his aunt went to the police station and received a threatening message: “All we want is for (Locuin) to shut down his program and stop harming Nicaragua. We don’t want anything to happen to his family or to him in the US.”

“When they say something could happen to me, they’re essentially causing her mourning while I’m still alive,” lamented the comic, who tried to stay strong despite the emotional toll the threats have taken on his mother.

Criticism of Rosario Murillo and the Regime

Locuin claimed that these actions are aimed at winning Rosario Murillo’s favor, as his satirical programs often criticize her directly. “The reason I’m certain it’s Rosario is because these people don’t act unless the order comes from the top,” he stated.

The Nicaraguan comedian clarified that this Sandinista practice is also used against other opponents who have spoken out against the regime from abroad. “Satire tells the truth that I wouldn’t dare say otherwise because it’s too dangerous,” he admitted.

Commitment to the Truth

Locuin emphasized that he has no intention of giving in to the regime’s pressure. He stated that the threats have only motivated him to double down on his efforts with his political satire project, to the extent that he uses all his income to sustain the program. “I work three jobs to fund it. They won’t see me shut it down,” he declared.

The comedian stressed that his denunciation aims to set a precedent for other Nicaraguans in exile who fear reprisals against their families for speaking out. “It’s tough, anything could happen, but we must set a precedent,” he concluded.

