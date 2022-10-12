Scenes in Nicaragua after Huracane Julia

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Julia left more than 8,000 homes damaged or destroyed and had 200,000 families temporarily without power or drinking water throughout the country, according to the latest reports from the Executive. The cyclone also felled many countless trees and the overflow of more than 70 rivers in the different departments of Nicaragua.
Julio entered Nicaragua in the early hours of Sunday, October 9, in an area between Orinoco and Laguna de Perlas, in the South Caribbean. In its wake, it also left at least two people dead, who were dragged by the currents of overflowing rivers and streams, and another two disappeared.
The most serious damage, according to citizen reports and figures revealed by the Government, were recorded in the South Caribbean of Nicaragua, especially in El Rama, Bluefields, and Corn Island, although other places such as Laguna de Perlas and Orinoco, until Monday afternoon continued without even being able to communicate with the State authorities, who said they were still gathering information for a complete damage report they are preparing.
The number of people left without basic services because of Julia could be higher, but there are several municipalities, both in the South Caribbean and in the central zone of Nicaragua, where communications have not been restored, according to VP Rosario Murillo.
Destruction and flooding in the South Caribbean Region
Impact of Julia in the Central and Pacific regions of Nicaragua