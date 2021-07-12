Several Injuries Reported in Protests Throughout Cuba

The Cuban government militarized the streets of the island to prevent the protests from multiplying. A curfew was put in place on Sunday evening. Photo: Twitter / 14ymedio

By 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – The streets of Cuba on Sunday became a hotbed of people who came out to protest against the regime. In all the crowds, reported in various provinces such as Artemisa, Matanzas, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba, Cienfuegos and Havana, cries of “Down with the Dictatorship” were heard.

In Camagüey, several residents denounced that the government deployed special troops and other uniformed agents to try to stop the protesters. In the clashes, two young people were injured, “one in the leg and the other in the stomach,” according to activist María Antonia Pachecho, who was at the protest, speaking to 14ymedio.

“Three shots were fired at the population. We could not verify that the bullets were made of rubber, but what we did see was that they shot us,” added Pacheco, who pointed out that the events occurred at the intersection of Bella Vista and Artola, and the clashes were always between those in uniform and the protesters, there were no people participating in support of the government.

In Havana, hundreds of people gathered in various streets and avenues, mainly in the vicinity of the Malecon seawall. Reports collected by 14ymedio indicate that the protesters marched through San Lazaro, Galiano and 23rd until they reached the Malecon where there were clashes between protesters and police.

Also in Güira de Melena, other protesters joined, according to a live broadcast visible on Facebook. Men, women, teenagers on bicycles and motorcycles or walking, were present in the streets of the municipality of Artemisa while they chanted “Freedom.”

In Cárdenas, Matanzas, dozens of residents also took to the streets beating on pots and pans and shouting “Homeland and Life.” In some videos shared on digital platforms the people of Cardenas can be seen raising their voices against the dictatorship in the rain.

In other provinces such as Cienfuegos, Holguín and Guantanamo, there were spontaneous calls to protest against the Government. Residents outside and inside the Island have echoed the protests on the social networks.

In the provincial capital of Santiago de Cuba, several protesters arrived at the headquarters of the Communist Party on Garzón Avenue and also gathered in Ferreiro Park and other main streets and avenues such as Martí. According to 14ymedio’s contributors in that city, the Government cut the internet signal in the Wi-Fi zones.

In the Santiaguero municipality of Palma Soriana, shortly after the San Antonio de los Baños, Artemisa protest became known, residents also staged a demonstration. The people of Santiago shouted at the top of their lungs “Libertad” [Freedom] and “Que se vayan,” [Leave] referring to the Government.

“Palma Soriano was hot,” said the resident who excitedly broadcast the demonstration live on Facebook for more than 15,000 users while people of all ages were seen joining the protest, although mainly young people stood out.

In the small town of La Salud, in the municipality of Quivicán, in Mayabeque, another group of residents gathered in the streets with the Cuban flag, leading the protest they chanted “Abajo [Down With] Díaz-Canel”, “In unity is strength” and “Freedom.”

In the municipality of Güines, the looting of a store that sells in US dollars was reported. As seen in a video circulating on social networks, they broke the windows of the establishment, and several people could be seen leaving the store with boxes of products.

The regime cut or interrupted the internet connection throughout the country to prevent Cubans from uploading to social networks videos of what is happening, and broadcasting the demonstrations live. Several users reported the service cuts shortly after the protest in San Antonio de los Baños became known.

In an address this Sunday, President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for a civil war on the island. In his speech he called on the communists to take to the streets starting now and in the next few days. “We will be in the streets fighting,” he threatened.

