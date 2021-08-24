So, What Really Happened in Cuba on July 11th? (video)

HAVANA TIMES – The following video gives us an expert’s view of the events that took place on July 11th in Cuba. Julio Antonio Fernandez, a regular on the El Toque platforms, brings us many of the causes and effects of the first mass protests in Cuba in well over 60 years.

The video has subtitles in English thanks to El Toque’s desire to reach out to non-Spanish viewers. This is a don’t miss for people trying better understand the complicated Cuban reality.

To see the video just click on: Mirar en You Tube.

Follow events in Cuba here on Havana Times.