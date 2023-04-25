Some Cuban Universities back to Virtual over Fuel not Covid

Cuba is experiencing a fuel crisis that has almost paralyzed the country. (14ymedio)

By EFE / 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – Five universities in Cuba announced last Saturday that next week they will teach classes virtually due to the fuel crisis that has been affecting the country for almost three weeks.

The Agrarian University of Havana, as well as schools in the provinces of Sancti Spíritus, Holguín and the “Marta Abreu” Central, located in Villa Clara, informed their students that from April 24 to 28 they will modify the planning of their teaching activities.

In the case of the University of Medical Sciences of Villa Clara, a note from the institution clarified that the measure will be in force “during the period of energy contingency that the country presents.”

In turn, the Sancti Spíritus high school reported that they will return to in-person classes on May 2. Meanwhile, the University of Medical Sciences of the province reported in a note that the courses will be taught in blended mode between April 25 and May 6.

The University of Holguín said in a statement that academic activities will be carried out on the Moodle platform, where students will find the subjects and guidelines.

The Cuban government reported earlier this week that fuel supply problems will be extended until May, so it will prioritize vital transport services. The Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, explained on state television that, due to non-compliance by the producing countries, it was decided to distribute “decreased capacities” to avoid “getting to the zero point.”

The Government’s first statement on the fuel shortage was made two weeks ago by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who stated that the shortage responds to the “compliance” of the supplier countries that are also going through a “complex energy situation.”

For almost three weeks, long lines of cars have been recorded in Cuba waiting for the gas stations to be supplied, a crisis that has forced the economy to almost come to a stop.

Cuba imports practically all the oil it consumes and mostly uses this fuel to generate energy. Venezuela, along with Russia, is one of the main suppliers of crude oil, but with the crisis it has reduced the amount sent to Havana.

Despite the crisis, the Government has decided to hold the annual parade on May 1. “We will find a way to celebrate it,” Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Friday. He said that we will “fill our plazas,” where the usual “condemnations” against the United States’ economic sanctions and support for the Revolution will be reiterated.

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba

