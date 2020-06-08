Cuba Features Photo Feature Segments 

Spring-Summer Images From a Few Havana Neighborhoods (Photo Feature)

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – When we have been almost three months confined by a virus that does not stop in its endeavor to make our lives more difficult, nature for its part, tries to give us a little beauty that could well serve us in these dark days to give us a bit of light and a touch of optimism.

These images were taken in the Havana neighborhoods of Sevillano, Monaco and part of Santa Catalina Street. On cloudy and gray days with semi-deserted streets, I wanted to emphasize the principle that beauty is everywhere, you just have to know how to look for it.

100_8055
100_8056
100_8058
100_8062
100_8066
100_8067
100_8071
100_8076
100_8077
100_8080
100_8082
100_8087
100_8088-Copy
100_8089-Copy
100_8091-Copy
100_8093-Copy
100_8094
100_8095
100_8096
100_8098
100_8100
100_8103
100_8108
100_8110
100_8111
100_8115
100_8116
100_8117
100_8118
100_8120
100_8121



