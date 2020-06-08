Spring-Summer Images From a Few Havana Neighborhoods (Photo Feature)

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – When we have been almost three months confined by a virus that does not stop in its endeavor to make our lives more difficult, nature for its part, tries to give us a little beauty that could well serve us in these dark days to give us a bit of light and a touch of optimism.

These images were taken in the Havana neighborhoods of Sevillano, Monaco and part of Santa Catalina Street. On cloudy and gray days with semi-deserted streets, I wanted to emphasize the principle that beauty is everywhere, you just have to know how to look for it.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

