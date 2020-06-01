Women’s March Activist Tamika Mallory says “Charge the Cops” (Video)
By Democracy Now
HAVANA TIMES – In a powerful address among people in Minneapolis protesting the police murder of George Floyd, activist and former Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory demanded, “Charge the cops. … Charge them in every city across America where our people are being murdered.”
Transcript
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman. We’re continuing with our guests. We’re joined by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, professor at Princeton University; Dr. Cornel West at Harvard University; and Bakari Sellers, joining us from North Carolina. His new book is just out, My Vanishing Country. I’m here with Nermeen Shaikh as we continue to bring you the voices of the rebellion around the country. In the largest nationwide uprising since the ’60s, protesters shut down cities across the country following the police murder of George Floyd, the African American man in Minneapolis. This is activist, former Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory, speaking at a rally in Minneapolis.
TAMIKA MALLORY: We are not responsible for the mental illness that has been inflicted upon our people by the American government, institutions and those people who are in positions of power. I don’t give a damn if they burn down Target, because Target should be on the streets with us calling for the justice that our people deserve. Where was AutoZone at the time when Philando Castile was shot in a car, which is what they actually represent? Where were they?
So, if you are not coming to the people’s defense, then don’t challenge us when young people and other people who are frustrated and instigated by the people you pay — you are paying instigators to be among our people out there, throwing rocks, breaking windows and burning down buildings. And so young people are responding to that. They are enraged.
And there’s an easy way to stop it: Arrest the cops. Charge the cops. Charge all the cops, not just some of them, not just here in Minneapolis. Charge them in every city across America where our people are being murdered. Charge them everywhere. That’s the bottom line. Charge the cops. Do your job. Do what you say this country is supposed to be about — the land of the free for all. It has not been free for Black people, and we are tired.
Don’t talk to us about looting. Y’all are the looters. America has looted Black people. America looted the Native Americans when they first came here, so looting is what you do. We learned it from you. We learned violence from you. We learned violence from you. The violence was what we learned from you. So if you want us to do better, then, damn it, you do better.
NERMEEN SHAIKH: Activist Tamika Mallory speaking in Minneapolis over the weekend.
2 thoughts on “Women’s March Activist Tamika Mallory says “Charge the Cops” (Video)”
The root cause of the problem is that the police forces which are supposed to be a service for the societies that fund them, have become ever more militarized. In the UK my great-grandfather was a police chief-inspector, my grandfather was a police inspector and my father, prior to being recruited by M16, was a police superintendent. In all those combined years of public service none carried a gun. Even in the Royal Military Police, in which I served as a lieutenant in occupied Germany during the post-Second World War period and where we had authority over the civilian population in addition to the military, I never carried a gun. Although having some training in unarmed combat, we never used choke-holds the danger of which is known.
Police ought to be a public service, rather than an enforcement agency. The US is not alone in having problems related to police militarization, neighboring Canada has the misfortune of having a national police force (which sadly is for dubious historical reasons is a bit of a political holy cow) the Royal Canadian Mounted Police numbering some 23,000. They receive a form of military training at the RCMP Barracks in Regina, Saskatchewan, following which they are posted around Canada – ensuring that they have little knowledge of local people geography and customs – and they carry guns. That is entirely contrary to having local police services with a Police Commission appointed by the elected municipal council.
Recruitment is an obvious challenge. There is a recognizable difference between those who wish to have power and authority over others, and those who wish to serve the community and it is the latter that make good policemen. In consequence there needs to be a very careful policy of recruitment and training.
It is all too easy to make mindless criticism of the police reflecting built up frustration. The “Cops” are an easy target. But that resolves nothing and can even exacerbate the difficulty. Societies require police services – that was recognized by Robert Peel, but it is the form which they take that is significant and it is that which must be addressed.
And this is the country that continually excoriates other nations, and particularly Cuba on human rights ??
Por favor..