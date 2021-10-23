“Locuin” Parodies of Rosario Murillo Led to Exile

…after serious threats from the Nicaraguan dictatorship

Locuín, in his character of Rosario Murillo.

Castellon left Nicaragua three months ago, when Ortega zealots warned him that his name was on a list of the people who were going to be arrested the following week.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – Denis Castellon, better known in the world of satire as “Locuín”, made the difficult decision to go into exile after threats and harassment by the Ortega-Murillo regime.

Castellon left Nicaragua three months ago, when Ortega zealots warned him that his name was on a list of the people who were going to be arrested next. On the same list was tick tocker Kevin Monzon, who also went into exile after a raid on his home by Police.

“I left in mid-July. It was the prudent thing for me to do. I have two “disappeared” relatives: an uncle who was killed in the 80s, and a cousin who was murdered in 2007 right after Ortega returned to power. We don’t know where the bodies are,” he told 100% Noticias.

Locuìn said that while in exile he will continue to let his inner self fly and flourish to denounce the human rights violations committed by the Ortega-Murillo regime against the Nicaraguan people, especially against those who oppose them.

“I’m working on creating new characters to satirize them. I like to be spontaneous, and I get my satisfaction from seeing people laugh,” said the comedian. He added that he plans to go on tour to several countries soon, to make Nicaraguans in exile laugh.

Denis Castellon, who is an engineer by profession, says that one of the characters he likes to satirize the most is the vice-dictator because, in his opinion, she is the one who exercises power and directs the repression.

“I have several characters, but the ones that most hit the mark are those of Rosario Murillo,” he added.

One of Castellón’s future projects is to market personalized greetings, featuring the characters he ridicules.

“I like to be natural and original. I like to make people laugh so they forget about their problems for a moment. Currently I’m focused on my web platforms. I need to see how I can earn some money from my shows,” he confided.

“How wonderful to be interviewed!… I feel famous,” he laughed, with his humorous and mocking words and expressions.

