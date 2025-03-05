Utah Symphony and its Cuban Director Jessica Rivero

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban musician and conductor Jessica Rivero Altarriba, has come a long way since her musical awakening as a young child in Santiago de Cuba. Today she is the new Music Director of the highly prestigious Utah Symphony.

In this interview by journalist Pablo Tellechea, Jessica describes her voyage from childhood in one of those many musical Cuban families to realizing her dream of being an orchestra conductor.

With much self-confidence and modesty, she touches on the importance of inclusion from all social perspectives.

The interview is in Spanish with English subtitles.

