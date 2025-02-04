Antonio Adolfo – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Brazilian pianist Antonio Adolfo with the Wayne Shorter composition “Beauty and the Beast” from the album “Hybrido” from 2017.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

