1,000 Palestinian Prisoners Go on Hunger Strike as Israel Continues Deadly Attacks in West Bank

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Around 1,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel have launched an indefinite hunger strike to protest attacks by the Israel Prison Service, which is overseen by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Prisoners have asked Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank to hold solidarity demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Israel’s deadly attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank continue. At least three people were killed this week, including a 16-year-old boy. The family of 32-year old Mustafa al-Kastouni decried his killing, as they accused Israeli forces of shooting him dead even after he said he’d surrender. Israeli forces then detonated explosives in his family’s home. This is Mustafa al-Kastouni’s mother.

Basima Qonboa: “We looked, and we saw that they blew up the house in seconds. The stairs area was packed with Israeli soldiers, and also the buildings nearby. They blew up our house. I wanted to go through the rubble, but I couldn’t. The young men helped me to go through. I was looking for Abu Ali, but they said he wasn’t there with them. I asked them to check under the rubble, and they agreed. They told me he died.”

Read more news here on Havana Times