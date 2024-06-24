150,000 Israelis Call for New Elections, Immediate Ceasefire Deal

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Israel, as many 150,000 protesters rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday to demand new elections and for a deal to release the remaining hostages in Gaza. Organizers say Saturday’s rally may have been the largest in Israel since October 7. This is Hadas Kalderon, the mother of two children seized on October 7 and later released.

Hadas Kalderon: “I’m here to demonstrate and ask my government and all the governments in the whole world, please, please, do sign the deal. Sign, Netanyahu, deal. Just do it. Bring them back home, to their children, to their parents, to their families. We are all broken and tired, and we want to make end to this tragedy.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.