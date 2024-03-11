180,000 Protest in Mexico City Against Femicide on International Women’s Day

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Millions of people across the globe took to the streets Friday marking International Women’s Day. Marches took place in Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Spain, Ukraine, Brazil and dozens of cities around the world. In a historic move, France enshrined abortion rights in its constitution as crowds gathered in Paris Friday. Meanwhile, over 180,000 people rallied in Mexico City denouncing rampant gender violence and femicides as nearly 10 women were killed every day in Mexico in 2023.

Sara Flores: “I worry about my friends. I am worried something might happen to my daughter when she goes out to the street. I am worried for all the women who never returned home and the families who are looking for them.”

