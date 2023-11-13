300,000 Protest in London to Demand Ceasefire in Gaza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Massive demonstrations continue to fill streets around the world, demanding a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s siege on Gaza. Up to 300,000 protesters marched in London over the weekend. Around 80 people were arrested. Protests also continued in the United States, including a series of family-centered protests. Children accompanied family members to march to the homes of President Biden in Delaware and Senator Chuck Schumer here in New York.

