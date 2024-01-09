325 Arrested for Shutting Down Bridges and Tunnel in Manhattan Calling for Gaza Ceasefire

Photo: Alexa B Wilkinson

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York, at least 325 protesters were arrested Monday morning when they blocked the entrances to three major bridges and a tunnel in Manhattan. Demonstrators were calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mon: “I’m part of a large group of people who are shutting down downtown Manhattan. We’re taking four sites. We’re taking Brooklyn Bridge, where we are now, Williamsburg Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and the Holland Tunnel, in solidarity with Palestine and against the war in Gaza. … We’re hoping that with this action we can inspire others to keep agitating, keep escalating and keep disrupting until we have like shown that we will not stop until the U.S. supports a permanent ceasefire.”

Organizers of the protest included Jewish Voice for Peace, Palestinian Youth Movement and Democratic Socialists of America.

