Acting President Murillo: Holiday Time for Nicaraguan Families

HAVANA TIMES – Nicaragua’s acting president, Rosario Murillo, is calling on families to get ready for beaches, parties and gatherings during the up coming Easter Week (April 5-12). At a time when the rest of the world is dealing with Covid-19 prevention and mitigation, Nicaragua is open for tourism and group gatherings are encouraged.

On her official government website, el19digital.com, Murillo says Easter Week is a time for “family reunion” “to love each other and visit among families”, and “to get to know each other better by getting to know Nicaragua.”

The acting president notes that her Ministry of Tourism (Intur) has “attractive offers and packages for families throughout the country.”

Murillo further notes that government employees will be receiving their April salaries starting today, first health workers and then educators, so they can better enjoy their holidays “at home and in community, religious and cultural activities in all the municipalities, neighborhoods and rural communities in our Nicaragua.”