Activists Defend Home of Evicted Family in Portland, Oregon

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Portland, Oregon, at least seven people were arrested Tuesday during a standoff between police and over 100 housing activists who are attempting to reclaim the home of an Indigenous and Black family evicted in September.

Authorities say the family was not protected by eviction moratoriums because their home had been foreclosed.

Protesters have been camping outside the home to protest gentrification and evictions in Portland.

A local business owner told Oregon Public Broadcasting, “We should help another family stay in the community. We shouldn’t want to destroy them so we can build sky rises and apartment complexes to get wealthy.”

