Activists Say Javier Milei’s Rhetoric and Policies Led to Deadly Attack on Lesbians

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, LGBTQ and women’s rights activists are accusing the government of far-right populist Javier Milei of fomenting violence and hate after a man set fire to four lesbians, killing three and seriously injuring the fourth. A man in his 60s is alleged to have thrown burning rags into the women’s shared bedroom of a boarding house in Buenos Aires early on 6 May, reported The Guardian.

In one of his first acts as president, Milei shut down the government office that deals with hate crimes and banned the use of gender-inclusive language in the military.

