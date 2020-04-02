News 

After Residents Demand Food, Philippines’ President Orders Soldiers to Shoot Curfew Violators

HAVANA TIMES – In the Philippines, authoritarian President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he’s ordered soldiers to shoot to kill residents if they resist a strict lockdown on the island of Luzon.

President Rodrigo Duterte: “I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and the military, also with the village officials, if there are troubles or occasions where there’s violence or your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.”

Duterte’s order came after residents of Manila’s Quezon City shanty town staged a protest, saying they’ve gone hungry without food or relief supplies that were promised when the lockdown began more than two weeks ago.



