Allies of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Accused
in US State Dept. Report on Drug Trafficking, Corruption
HAVANA TIMES – At least five top Salvadoran officials, including political allies of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, have been named in a confidential US State Department report as suspects in drug trafficking or corruption schemes. Among the officials are Bukele’s current chief of cabinet and his former minister of security. The report was sent to Congress Monday at the request of California Democratic Congressmember Norma Torres.