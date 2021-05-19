Allies of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Accused

in US State Dept. Report on Drug Trafficking, Corruption

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – At least five top Salvadoran officials, including political allies of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, have been named in a confidential US State Department report as suspects in drug trafficking or corruption schemes. Among the officials are Bukele’s current chief of cabinet and his former minister of security. The report was sent to Congress Monday at the request of California Democratic Congressmember Norma Torres.

