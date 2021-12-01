American Airlines Resumes Lucrative Daily Flights to Havana

Terminal 3 of the Havana Airport

HAVANA TIMES – On Thursday December 2, American Airlines will resume daily flights to Havana with a 787 aircraft with seating for 234 passengers, reported Univision.

The flights, sure to be fully booked, are a gold mine for American as the fares are over $1,000 plus baggage costs for a one hour and fifteen-minute flight. An outrageous price that the high demand market will allow.

Since many of the travelers will be Cuban-Americans going to visit family and take needed supplies, the airlines can also make a hefty profit on their extra weight. While the first bag costs $50 and the second $65 from then on, a third will cost $200. Likewise, if a bag exceeds 32 kilos another $100 must be forked out.

Travelers from the United States are required to present their completed vaccination cards when arriving to the island as well as a negative PCR test made in the 72 hours before traveling and an antigen test 24 hours before the travel date, notes Diario de Cuba.

The extra strict requirements apply only to travelers from the United States, noted Civil Aviation Institute of Cuba president Armando L. Daniel Lopez.

Passengers flying from other countries are only required to can show their vaccination cards or a negative test. Children 12 and under and persons with proof that they have an ailment that prevents them from getting vaccinated are exempt.

Besides American Airlines, the charter companies and JetBlue are flying daily between the US and Cuba. Southwest is scheduled to begin their flights to the island in December.

Read more from Cuba on Havana Times.