Amid Nationwide Protests, Ecuador’s President Agrees to Curb Fuel Prices 

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, Indigenous leaders have agreed to meet with government officials to negotiate demands for lower fuel and food prices as massive protests enter a third week. On Sunday, right-wing President Guillermo Lasso promised lower fuel prices to try to quench the anti-government uprising.

President Guillermo Lasso: “I have decided to reduce the price of gasoline extra and ethanol-blended gasoline by 10 cents per gallon, and also diesel by 10 cents per gallon. Ecuadorians who seek dialogue will find a government with an outstretched hand. Those who seek chaos, violence and terrorism will find the full force of the law.”

Read more news here on Havana Times