Annie Lennox Calls for Gaza Ceasefire During at Grammys

Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Grammys were held Sunday night. Several artists used the event to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Members of the band boygenius, which won the Grammy for best alternative music album, took to the red carpet wearing pins with the logo for “Artists Call for Ceasefire Now.” The musician Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire from the stage just after she performed a version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song popularized by the late Sinéad O’Connor.

Annie Lennox: “Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world!”

