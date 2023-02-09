Antarctic Sea Ice Shrank to Lowest Extent on Record in January

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In climate news, researchers reported Wednesday that the area of the Antarctic Ocean covered by sea ice shrank to its lowest extent on record for January, in the latest sign that global heating is accelerating. The European Union’s Copernicus climate monitor also reported Arctic sea ice was at its third-lowest concentration on record for January. Melting sea ice can help accelerate climate change, as dark ocean water absorbs heat, while white sea ice reflects up to 90% of the sun’s energy back into space.

