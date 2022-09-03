Argentina VP Cristina Fernandez Survives Assassination Attempt

Cristina Fernández

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner survived an apparent assassination attempt outside her home in Buenos Aires Thursday evening. Video from the scene shows Kirchner greeting supporters when a man suddenly points a pistol at her face at point-blank range. The weapon apparently misfires, and after several seconds of confusion, the attacker is taken into custody.

Police later named the gunman as a 35-year-old Brazilian man who’s lived in Argentina since 1993 and has a history of carrying weapons. His motive remains unknown. The attack came just days after prosecutors called for a 12-year prison sentence and a ban on public office for Kirchner, who is accused of a scheme to divert public funds during her term as president from 2007 to 2015. Kirchner denies the charges.

