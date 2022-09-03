Argentina VP Cristina Fernandez Survives Assassination Attempt

Cristina Fernández

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner survived an apparent assassination attempt outside her home in Buenos Aires Thursday evening. Video from the scene shows Kirchner greeting supporters when a man suddenly points a pistol at her face at point-blank range. The weapon apparently misfires, and after several seconds of confusion, the attacker is taken into custody.

Police later named the gunman as a 35-year-old Brazilian man who’s lived in Argentina since 1993 and has a history of carrying weapons. His motive remains unknown. The attack came just days after prosecutors called for a 12-year prison sentence and a ban on public office for Kirchner, who is accused of a scheme to divert public funds during her term as president from 2007 to 2015. Kirchner denies the charges.

Read more news here on Havana Times

Please share, follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.