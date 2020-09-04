At Least 13 Colombian Senators Get Covid-19 in Parliament

The Colombian Senate in session. Photo: infobae.com

HAVANA TIMES – At least 13 Colombian senators tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a plenary session in the parliament building, the Senate said on Thursday, reportó dpa news.

Five other senators were also suspected to be infected. They await their test results.

The senators tested positive after having gone to parliament to vote for a judge and an inspector general on August 27.

Congress had largely held online sessions during the pandemic.

The Senate said the plenary session had taken place under strict safety measures, and that it would consider how to organize non-virtual sessions in the future.

The South American country thus far confirms more than 630,000 novel coronavirus infections and over 20,000 deaths.

