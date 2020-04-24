At Odds with Bolsonaro, Brazil’s Star Justice Minister Steps Down

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s popular Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Friday that he had stepped down due to differences of opinion with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

The move comes shortly after Bolsonaro sacked the head of the country’s federal police force. Upon announcing his resignation, Moro said there was no way he could ensure the independence of the police under Bolsonaro.

Moro – a polarizing figure who is a hero to many on the right of Brazil’s political landscape – was brought into the cabinet shortly after the election in 2018. The appointment was considered a coup for Bolsonaro.

Moro led the so-called “Car Wash” corruption investigation, one of the largest in the history of Latin America, and was instrumental in jailing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the 2018 election.

The departure deals a blow to Bolsonaro, who is currently dealing with a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.