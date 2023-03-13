Autopsy Concludes “Cop City” Activist Was Seated with Arms Raised When Shot Dead

Photo: @atlanta_press

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Georgia, United States, an independent autopsy of an activist who was fatally shot by Atlanta police in January concludes their hands were raised when they were killed. Georgia State Patrol shot 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Terán, known as Tortuguita, as they raided the encampment of forest protectors who have been opposing the construction of Atlanta’s $90 million police training center dubbed “Cop City.” The autopsy, which will be released in full today, also reveals Tortuguita was likely seated cross-legged when shot. Tortuguita’s family on Friday sued the city of Atlanta, after the release of more video evidence of the shooting was blocked. The killing has drawn national attention to Cop City as protests spread across the country.

Read more news here on Havana Times