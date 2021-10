Sandra Mason

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Barbados has elected its first-ever president, who will replace the U.K.’s Queen Elizabeth as head of state. Sandra Mason, Barbados’s governor-general, received a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament last week. She will be sworn in as president on November 30, the 55th anniversary of Barbados’s independence from Britain.

