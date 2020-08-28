Baseball, Basketball & Hockey Players Protest Police Violence

By Democracy Now

Photo: MLB

HAVANA TIMES – Professional athletes continued work stoppages Thursday to protest police violence and racial injustice.

At the start of a Mets-Marlins baseball game in New York, both teams walked onto the field and stood silently for 42 seconds in honor of the first African American player in the Major Leagues, Jackie Robinson. Then they walked off the field, refusing to play, leaving a Black Lives Matter T-shirt draped over home plate.

In total, seven Major League Baseball games were postponed Thursday.

The NBA, WNBA and the National Hockey League also postponed games and nine NFL teams canceled practices amid player protests.