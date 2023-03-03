Belarus Jails Dissidents Including Nobel Laureate Ales Bialiatski

Photo: BELTA-Belatusian Telegraph Agency

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Belarus, a court has sentenced pro-democracy activist Ales Bialiatski, a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and 2020 Right Livelihood laureate, to 10 years in prison. Bialiatski and three other people from the Viasna Human Rights Centre were convicted of financing anti-government protests and smuggling money, Belarus’s government said. He has been in jail since 2020, when wide-scale protests erupted against the reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Read more news here on Havana Times